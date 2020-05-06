App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 14-day compulsory quarantine for NRIs returning to Kerala

On May 7, the first two special flights to repatriate Indians will be operated to evacuate people stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

All non-resident Indians (NRIs) being repatriated may be compulsorily quarantined at government facilities in Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at his daily press briefing on May 5 that all NRIs, arriving in the state would have to adhere to a strict quarantine of 14 days. The first seven days of this would have to be at government facilities. After that, these people will have to remain in home isolation for another week.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Close

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, on the other hand, said in Mathrubhumi News Super Prime Time that, as per a central government directive, the NRIs would have to follow a compulsory quarantine for 14 days under government supervision, Mathrubhumi reported.

related news

The Centre, on May 4, announced its decision to bring back Indians stranded overseas in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown that followed. On May 7, the first two special flights to repatriate Indians will be operated to evacuate people stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These will start with applicants from Kerala, who form the majority of those who have registered to be brought back home,

The passenger list for the two flights -- Abu Dhabi to Kochi and Dubai to Kozhikode -- will be finalised by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai.

A total of 200,000 expatriates have registered so far to travel back to India.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on May 6, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Kerala

