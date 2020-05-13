App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: PM CARES Fund trust allocates Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19

The PM CARES Fund trust was set up in March 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is headed by the Prime Minister

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust on May 13 allocated Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against COVID-19.

Of the Rs 3,100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators; Rs 1,000 crores will be used for care of migrant labourers; and Rs 100 crores will be given to support vaccine development.

The PM CARES Fund trust was set up in March 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is headed by the Prime Minister, with the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister as its other ex-officio members.

While announcing this package, the Prime Minister thanked all the donors for their "generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund which will support India's fight against COVID-19".



The government has said that Rs 1,000 crore allocated for the care of migrant workers "would be provided to the State Governments/UTs to place it at the disposal of the District Collectors/Municipal Commissioners for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities".

This includes making food arrangements, providing medical treatment and making transportation arrangementsof the migrants.

"State/UT-wise funds will be released on the weightage of (a) population of the State/UT as per 2011 Census – 50 percent, (b) Number of positive COVID-19 cases as on date – 40 percent weightage and (c) Equal share (10 percent weightage) for all states/UTs to ensure basic minimum sum for all states," a statement said, adding that the fund will be release to the District Collector/District Magistrate/Municipal Commissioner through the State Disaster Relief Commissioner of the States/UTs concerned.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

First Published on May 13, 2020 08:51 pm

#coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi #PM CARES

