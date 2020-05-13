Coronavirus outbreak: PM CARES Fund trust allocates Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19

The PM CARES Fund trust was set up in March 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is headed by the Prime Minister
The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust on May 13 allocated Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against COVID-19.
Of the Rs 3,100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators; Rs 1,000 crores will be used for care of migrant labourers; and Rs 100 crores will be given to support vaccine development.
The PM CARES Fund trust was set up in March 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is headed by the Prime Minister, with the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister as its other ex-officio members.
While announcing this package, the Prime Minister thanked all the donors for their "generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund which will support India's fight against COVID-19".
The government has said that Rs 1,000 crore allocated for the care of migrant workers "would be provided to the State Governments/UTs to place it at the disposal of the District Collectors/Municipal Commissioners for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities".
This includes making food arrangements, providing medical treatment and making transportation arrangementsof the migrants.
"State/UT-wise funds will be released on the weightage of (a) population of the State/UT as per 2011 Census – 50 percent, (b) Number of positive COVID-19 cases as on date – 40 percent weightage and (c) Equal share (10 percent weightage) for all states/UTs to ensure basic minimum sum for all states," a statement said, adding that the fund will be release to the District Collector/District Magistrate/Municipal Commissioner through the State Disaster Relief Commissioner of the States/UTs concerned.
