you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak | Number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra breaches 1-lakh mark

The death toll in the state due to the viral outbreak stands at 3,717, of which 127 were reported today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra breached the 1-lakh mark on June 12. The state now has a total of 1,01,141 reported cases, with 3,493 new ones reported in the last 24 hours, as per the latest update from the state health department.

The death toll in the state due to the viral outbreak stands at 3,717, of which 127 were reported today. The state health department also noted that a total of 47,793 people have been discharged after making a full recovery, with  1,718 discharged today. 

This comes at a time when India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 3 lakh. On June 11, India had crossed the United Kingdom's tally to become the fourth worst-hit country by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses 3 lakh-mark

Mumbai, the country's financial capital, accounts for over half of the cases in Maharashtra.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra

