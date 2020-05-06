App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 10:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak: Man held for obstructing paramedic, asked to contribute 10,000 in Maharashtra CM's relief fund

The applicant had behaved in an irresponsible manner and particularly at a time when every citizen of this country is expected to co-operate with those rendering useful services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Bombay High Court on May 5 granted bail to a city resident arrested for obstructing a team collecting data on COVID-19 from his residential society. The court also directed him to deposit Rs 10,000 in the chief minister's relief fund for coronavirus.

Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a bail plea filed by one Zafar Jamal Khan, who was arrested by the Mira Road police in March for allegedly assaulting and obstructing a team that visited his society to collect data in the wake of

the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the police case, the accused person, who was present in the society premises at that time, created obstruction and persuaded other members of the society to not share any information with the team.

Close
The police later arrested the accused and booked him under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public officer), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from

discharging his duty).

related news

He was also charged under the Disaster Management Act Section 51(B) (refusal to comply with directions given by centre or state government).

After perusing the FIR, Justice Dangre noted that a case under section 353 is not made out against the accused.

The court also observed that the other sections under which the accused is booked and arrested are available. The high court directed Khan to be released immediately and asked him to deposit Rs 10,000 in the chief minister's relief fund.

The applicant had behaved in an irresponsible manner and particularly at a time when every citizen of this country is expected to co-operate with those rendering useful services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

He is directed to deposit an amount of Rs 10,000 in the CM Relief Fund after his release, the court directed. In another case, Justice Dangre granted anticipatory bail to a man, Shekhar Sanadi, who was accused of having a verbal altercation with a police official, who scolded him for
not wearing a mask.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 10:58 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #mumbai

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

With liquor sale resumed, Maharashtra earns revenue of Rs 100 crore-plus

With liquor sale resumed, Maharashtra earns revenue of Rs 100 crore-plus

Chhattisgarh says NMDC diverted CSR money to PM Modi's coronavirus fund

Chhattisgarh says NMDC diverted CSR money to PM Modi's coronavirus fund

Air India's repatriation flights postponed as crew members' COVID-19 tests get delayed

Air India's repatriation flights postponed as crew members' COVID-19 tests get delayed

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.