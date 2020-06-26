Coronavirus outbreak: India's COVID-19 case tally breaches 5 lakh-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in India has reportedly crossed the 5 lakh-mark.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to report the highest number of cases of the novel coronavirus.

The country has been recording over 14,000 new infections daily for about a week now. Maharashtra has reported 5,024 fresh cases of COVID-19, while Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported 3,460 and 3,645 new infections respectively.

With 17,296 COVID-19 cases, India on June 26 recorded the highest single-day spike, continuing a grim trend this month, during which it has registered about 60 percent of the total five lakh infections.

However, the number of recovered cases in the country has exceeded the number active cases by 96,173, the government has said. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,940 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 2,85,636. This has led to the recovery rate touching 58.24 percent.

Amid rising cases, the Assam government has announced a 14-day lockdown in the Kamrup district and weekend lockdown in other urban areas. Meanwhile, the lockdown has been extended until July 31 in Jharkhand.