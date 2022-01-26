MARKET NEWS

January 26, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron News Live Updates | On January 25 Delhi recorded 6,028 new cases while Mumbai recorded 1,815 cases, Bengaluru (19,105 cases), Chennai (6,241 cases) and Kolkata (591 cases).

Coronavirus Omicron News Live Updates | India on January 25 recorded less than 3 lakh new coronavirus cases (2,55,874) at 16.39 percent lower than January 24's figure of 3.06 lakh cases. The country also recorded 614 virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,89,848.

After 2,67,753 patients recovered from COVID-19, the number of recoveries, went up

to 3,70,71,898 and the recovery rate now stands at 93.15 percent.

On January 25 Delhi recorded 6,028 new cases while Mumbai recorded 1,815 cases, Bengaluru (19,105 cases), Chennai (6,241 cases) and Kolkata (591 cases).

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on January 25 asked states and Union Territories to ramp up testing in areas where it has gone down. In a meeting with officials from these states and UTs, Mandaviya also urged them to send COVID-19 testing and vaccination data timely, according to news agency ANI.
  January 26, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron News Live Updates | Dr Fauci says 'prudent' to have Omicron vaccine, but may not be needed

    A COVID-19 vaccine specifically targeting the Omicron variant would be "prudent" even if it ultimately may not be needed, the top U.S. infectious disease official said on Tuesday as Pfizer announced trials for such a vaccine.

    "It makes sense to think in terms of at least having ready an Omicron specific boost," Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical adviser and a member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, told MSNBC. (Reuters)

  January 26, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron News Live Updates | COVID-19 is less severe with Omicron than Delta, US study suggests

    The Omicron variant appears to result in less severe COVID-19 than seen during previous periods of high coronavirus transmission including the Delta wave, with shorter hospital stays, less need for intensive care and fewer deaths, according to a new US study.

