January 23, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | Maharashtra records 46,393 COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | India reported 3.37 lakh (3,37,704) new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on January 22, 9,550 lower than the previous day.

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | Amid steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Kerala continues to introduce new measures to control the spread. The health department on January 22 instructed private hospitals in the state to set aside 50 percent of beds for COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi on January 22 reported 11,468 COVID-19 fresh cases while the positivity rate dropped

marginally to 16.36% from 18.04% as recorded on the previous day.

After seeing a dip, Delhi government had proposed to lift the weekend curfew, revoke the odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 percent staff in the city. However, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on January 21 rejected the proposal sent by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to the weekend curfew and opening of markets in the national capital. However he agreed private offices to work with 50 percent attendance.

Maharashtra saw 46,393 new cases in a day. The state's active cases currently stands at 2,79,930. Till date, a total of 2759 patients infected with Omicron Variant have been reported in the state; out of these 416 cases were reported on January 22.

India reported 3.37 lakh (3,37,704) new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on January 22, 9,550 lower than the previous day. With 2.42 lakh (2,42,676 ) recoveries, active cases currently stand at 21,13,365.
  • January 23, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | Over 2 lakh people have got third dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Delhi govt

    Over two lakh people have been administered the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi since the exercise commenced on January 10, according to official data.

    The third or the precautionary dose is being administered to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of the vaccine nine months ago. They are being given the same vaccine they received earlier. (PTI)

  • January 23, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Nepal Live Updates | Amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, authorities re-introduced the Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme in three districts -- Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur -- of the Kathmandu Valley from January 22. (ANI)

  • January 23, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates |  Rate of administering booster doses slow down in Maharashtra

    Administering of booster dose started on January 10 in the state. Of the more than four lakh qualified health workers only 43% have taken the booster dose. The number is marginally better for the frontline workers where 48% of the three lakh qualified workers have taken the dose.  The rate of administering the precautionary doses is slowing down in the state because those who were infected in the second wave cannot take the booster dose, reports NDTV. 

  • January 23, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates |  Maharashtra records 46,393 COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

    Maharashtra saw 46,393 new cases in a day. The state's active cases currently stands at 2,79,930. Till date, a total of 2759 patients infected with Omicron Variant have been reported in the state; out of these 416 cases were reported on January 22.

