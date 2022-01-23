Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | Maharashtra records 46,393 COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | Amid steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Kerala continues to introduce new measures to control the spread. The health department on January 22 instructed private hospitals in the state to set aside 50 percent of beds for COVID-19 patients.
Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi on January 22 reported 11,468 COVID-19 fresh cases while the positivity rate dropped
marginally to 16.36% from 18.04% as recorded on the previous day.
After seeing a dip, Delhi government had proposed to lift the weekend curfew, revoke the odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 percent staff in the city. However, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on January 21 rejected the proposal sent by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to the weekend curfew and opening of markets in the national capital. However he agreed private offices to work with 50 percent attendance.
Maharashtra saw 46,393 new cases in a day. The state's active cases currently stands at 2,79,930. Till date, a total of 2759 patients infected with Omicron Variant have been reported in the state; out of these 416 cases were reported on January 22.
India reported 3.37 lakh (3,37,704) new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on January 22, 9,550 lower than the previous day. With 2.42 lakh (2,42,676 ) recoveries, active cases currently stand at 21,13,365.