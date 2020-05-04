Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Karnataka tax coffers hit a record high, nets Rs 45 crore via liquor sales on Day 1

People stand in a queue to buy liquor outside a wine shop in New Delhi on May 4. (REUTERS)

On Monday as the liquor shops opened across India, Karnataka's revenue department made a record collection of Rs 45 crore in one day.

According to a report in Banglore Mirror, over 1,500 liquor stores across the state sold an estimate 3.9 lakh litres of beer and eight lakh litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) on Monday.

Officials said the department registers the sale of liquor worth Rs 65 crore every day. However, considering that only two licence holders (take-away outlets and MSIL) are allowed to function and more than 10 other license holders, including pubs, clubs and restaurants are closed, the liquor sale of Monday appeared to be a record business.

According to retailers, many chose to buy hard liquor over beer as it can be stocked up and the intoxication level is also high.

Meanwhile, the excise department has urged locals to maintain social distancing while visiting liquor shops.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The lockdown, which was imposed on March 25 for a period of 21 days, was further extended on April 14 till May 4. The nationwide lockdown entered its third phase on May 4. The country will be under lockdown for another two weeks to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection.