Coronavirus-led lockdown | World opting for home gardening to keep themselves busy

Whether it is indoor plants, balcony or roof gardens or lawns, more and more people are turning to this gentrified form of agriculture. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 While the world is tackling the uncertain times caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, gardening has really taken off. People are finding ways to deal with their anxiety while staying home due to lockdown and gardening is one of those ways. Whether it is indoor plants, balcony or roof gardens or lawns, more and more people are turning to this gentrified form of agriculture. Here are some tips to help you make a beautiful garden at home. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 A number of factors are being cited by both first-time home gardeners and seasoned veterans of the game. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/8 How to grow a quarantine garden when you’re tight on space. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/8 Take the amount of available light into account. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/8 Decide what you want to grow. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/8 Be tech savvy. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/8 Tools of the trade. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/8 Pick the best indoor garden for your space. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on May 21, 2020 05:04 pm