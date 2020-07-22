Coronavirus India update: Record 28,472 COVID-19 patients recover in 24 hours; active cases at 4.11 lakh

India on July 22 registered 28,472 recoveries, the highest so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With this, the total number of recoveries surged to 7,53,049, improving the recovery rate to 63.13 percent.

India also added 37,724 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday pushing the country's tally to 11,92,915. At present, there are 4,11,133 active cases of COVID-19.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus infection rose to 28,732 with 648 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the seventh consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,47,24,546 samples have been tested up to July 21 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the 648 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 246 are from Maharashtra, 75 from Tamil Nadu, 62 from Andhra Pradesh, 61 from Karnataka, 37 from Uttar Pradesh, 35 from West Bengal, 34 from Gujarat, 27 from Delhi, 18 from Madhya Pradesh, 9 each from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Telangana has reported seven fatalities each followed by Odisha with six deaths, Chhattisgarh four, Goa three, Jharkhand two while Kerala, Puducherry, Punjab and Tripura have registered a fatality each.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,27,031 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,80,643, Delhi at 1,25,096, Karnataka at 71,069, Andhra Pradesh at 58,668, Uttar Pradesh at 53,288, Gujarat at 50,379 and Telangana at 47,705.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 47,030 in West Bengal, 31,373 in Rajasthan, 28,952 in Bihar, 27,462 in Haryana, 25,382 in Assam and 24,095 in Madhya Pradesh. Odisha has reported 18,757 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 15,258, Kerala 13,994, while Punjab has 10,889 cases.

Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally. The top five countries with the most cases are United States, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

(With agency inputs)