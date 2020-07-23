App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus India update | Mylab gets ICMR nod for its antigen testing kit for COVID-19 

Pathocatch COVID-19 Antigen Rapid testing kit will be available for orders immediately and will be priced around Rs 450.

Representative Image

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions on Wednesday said it has received commercial approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for its antigen testing kit for COVID-19. The product named, 'Pathocatch COVID-19 Antigen Rapid testing kit', is developed and manufactured in India, Mylab said in a statement.

The kit will be available for orders immediately and will be priced around Rs 450, it added. The development adds another product to the company's suite of testing solutions for COVID-19 virus, Mylab said.

"After bringing an affordable RT-PCR test to reduce dependence on foreign kits, we launched Compact XL to accelerate COVID-19 testing. Now, with the approval for an antigen testing kit, we will cover whole spectrum of COVID-19 testing and leave no stone unturned to fight this pandemic," Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said.

Health experts believe that to keep up with the pace of infections, India needs a combination of both antigen and RT-PCR testing, the statement said.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 08:39 am

