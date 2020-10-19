Coronavirus India | Jumbo COVID-19 facility at Mumbai’s BKC treats over 10,000 patients without any death

A jumbo field hospital located on MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, which has been serving as a COVID facility since March 25, has treated over 10,000 patients till October 17, without any casualty, reported India Today on October 19.

“Eighty-nine percent of the patients out of the 10,000 treated here had co-morbidities. Yet, we have been able to achieve this milestone without a single death in the phase I unit for our facility which has 1,000 beds with oxygen support and Step-Down Units (SDU). However, Phase II, which has ICUs, has reported fatalities,” India Today quoted Dr Rajesh Dere, Dean, BKC COVID-19 facility, as saying.

When novel coronavirus cases had peaked in Mumbai, existing hospitals were not being able to accommodate all the COVID-19 patients. Six jumbo facilities - one each at NSCI Worli, Byculla, BKC, Mulund, NESCO, and Dahisar - were thus built in Mumbai.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, who has been coordinating with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and private hospitals to manage beds for coronavirus patients, said the jumbo facilities are not just quarantine centres, they are full-fledged hospitals equipped with oxygen beds, ventilators, pathology labs and more. All sorts of medication being used to treat COVID-19, such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab are also available here and “it is totally free of cost”.

There are a total of 15,151 beds in these jumbo COVID-19 facilities, including ICUs and ventilator beds.

Dr Dere said these jumbo facilities in Mumbai have integrated robots that help monitor the oxygen levels and body temperature of coronavirus patients and also assist in sanitising the wards. If a COVID-19 positive patient is monitored with severe symptoms the robot sends a red light to alert the doctors.

The BKC facility’s Phase I unit had started out with just 100 beds, which has now increased to 2,100 beds. Of these, 1,000 are equipped with oxygen support and 12 have dialysis support. The BKC jumbo facility has discharged 10,023 patients so far and not recorded a single death as yet.

Mumbai’s total coronavirus caseload is near 2.5 lakh and nearly 10,000 people have died of the viral disease in the densely populated city so far.