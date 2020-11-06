Coronavirus India | Delhi records highest single-day spike with 7,178 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 7,178 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day tally Delhi has reported so far.

The national capital reported 64 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to November 6 state health department bulletin.

With this, the national capital’s total coronavirus tally rose to 4,23,831, including 6,833 deaths. As many as 3,77,276 COVID-19 patients have either been discharged, or have migrated, or recovered. Delhi has 39,722 active coronavirus cases, of which 23,679 are in home isolation.

The National Capital is currently going through the third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, while grappling with annual air pollution woes.

Delhi has been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases since the government allowed more activities to reopen. The festival season has also contributed to the increase in the number of fresh COVID-19 infections.

According to the Delhi government, 58,860 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 15,666 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 43,194 rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain informed on November 6, that the AAP government will be asking government and private hospitals to increase beds for coronavirus patients in view of the ongoing third wave.

He said: “In the third wave of COVID-19, positive cases are increasing. At present 7,231 beds are occupied in Delhi and 8,572 beds are still available. We will increase beds in government hospitals and also ask private hospitals to do it.”

