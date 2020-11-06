172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|coronavirus|coronavirus-india-delhi-records-highest-single-day-spike-with-7178-new-covid-19-cases-6081551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus India | Delhi records highest single-day spike with 7,178 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi's total coronavirus tally rose to 4,23,831, including 6,833 deaths on November 6

Moneycontrol News

Delhi reported 7,178 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - the highest single-day tally Delhi has reported so far.

The national capital reported 64 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to November 6 state health department bulletin.

With this, the national capital’s total coronavirus tally rose to 4,23,831, including 6,833 deaths. As many as 3,77,276 COVID-19 patients have either been discharged, or have migrated, or recovered. Delhi has 39,722 active coronavirus cases, of which 23,679 are in home isolation.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here


According to the Delhi government, 58,860 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 15,666 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 43,194 rapid antigen tests.
The National Capital is currently going through the third wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, while grappling with annual air pollution woes.


Delhi has been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases since the government allowed more activities to reopen. The festival season has also contributed to the increase in the number of fresh COVID-19 infections.



Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain informed on November 6, that the AAP government will be asking government and private hospitals to increase beds for coronavirus patients in view of the ongoing third wave.

Close

He said: “In the third wave of COVID-19, positive cases are increasing. At present 7,231 beds are occupied in Delhi and 8,572 beds are still available. We will increase beds in government hospitals and also ask private hospitals to do it.”

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 11:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #Delhi coronavirus #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.