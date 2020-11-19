Coronavirus India | Active COVID-19 cases in India now below 5% of total caseload

The total number of active coronavirus cases in India dropped below 5 percent (4.95 percent precisely) of the country’s total COVID-19 tally on November 19. At present, India has a total of 4,43,303 active COVID-19 cases, while the number of recoveries/discharges rose to 83,83,602 with 48,493 new recoveries being recorded in the past 24 hours.

Notably, 10 states and Union territories account for 77.27 percent of the total recoveries reported on November 19, with Kerala topping the list, followed by Delhi and Maharashtra.

The total coronavirus caseload of India is now more than 89.5 lakh as 45,576 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The novel coronavirus has killed 1,31,578 Indians so far, including 585 COVID-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten states and UTs accounted for 77.28 percent of the 45,576 fresh coronavirus cases that were reported on November 19. Delhi recorded maximum number of new COVID-19 infections in the country in the past 24 hours at 7,486 cases, followed by Kerala at 6,419, and Maharashtra at 5,011.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India’s coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 93.58 percent and the total number of daily recoveries surpassed the total number of new infections recorded in a day. This welcome trend has continued for the past 47 days now.

