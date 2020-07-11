App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus in Delhi | 1,781 fresh cases take capital's tally to 1,10,921; death toll mounts to 3,334

Thirty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

PTI

Delhi recorded 1,781 fresh coronavirus cases on July 11, taking the tally in the city to over 1.1 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,334, authorities said.

Thirty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

Close

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,300 on July 10.

The bulletin on July 11 said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,334, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,10,921.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India

