you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Delhi schools will remain closed till July 31: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. "Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, made the announcement after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Municipal Corporation announced relaxations for shopping malls in Gurugram, which falls under the National Capital Region (NCR). Malls are set to reopen next week after being shut for the past three months due to the nationwide coronavirus-driven lockdown. However, all places of worship will continue to remain shut.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on Friday pushing the total tally to 4,90,401, over half of which have been reported from 10 cities and districts, according to Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. Delhi, Chennai, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Ahmedabad and Faridabad are 10 cities and districts that contributed to 54.47 percent of the total caseload reported till Thursday, a health ministry official said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India

