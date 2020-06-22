Coronavirus impact: Aspiring doctors want NEET Exams 2020 to be postponed

Amid calls for the pending CBSE board exams to be cancelled, medical aspirants who are set to appear for their entrance exams this year, have begun seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.



WHO warns World once again about the drastic increase of Covid Cases & India also faces the same, isn't the decision of conduction of exams completely in human and unsympathetic !

Who will be responsible if students get affected during examination? #NoExamsInCovid

— NSUI (@nsui) June 22, 2020

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) among other student unions have been demanding postponement of both JEE Mains (engineering) and NEET exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Both the entrance exams were slated to be held between July 1 and July 15, Republic World has reported.

Notably, National Testing Agency (NTA) – that conducts the NEET exam – had taken precautionary measures to ensure no medical aspirant contracts the novel coronavirus while writing their entrance papers.

They had increased the number of exam centres to twice that of last year’s figures at 6,000, to ensure strict social distancing.

The HRD Ministry is now discussing the matter with concerned authorities including NTA, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), University Grants Commission (UGC), and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The Supreme Court has reportedly directed the ministry to decide on the matter by June 23.