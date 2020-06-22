App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: Aspiring doctors want NEET Exams 2020 to be postponed

The Supreme Court has reportedly directed the ministry to decide on the matter by June 23.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Amid calls for the pending CBSE board exams to be cancelled, medical aspirants who are set to appear for their entrance exams this year, have begun seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) among other student unions have been demanding postponement of both JEE Mains (engineering) and NEET exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Both the entrance exams were slated to be held between July 1 and July 15, Republic World has reported.

Notably, National Testing Agency (NTA) – that conducts the NEET exam – had taken precautionary measures to ensure no medical aspirant contracts the novel coronavirus while writing their entrance papers.

Close

They had increased the number of exam centres to twice that of last year’s figures at 6,000, to ensure strict social distancing.

related news

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The HRD Ministry is now discussing the matter with concerned authorities including NTA, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), University Grants Commission (UGC), and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The Supreme Court has reportedly directed the ministry to decide on the matter by June 23.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:16 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #National Eligibility cum Entrance Test #National Testing Agency

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap June 22: SC allows Rath Yatra in Puri; global tally approaches 9 million

Coronavirus wrap June 22: SC allows Rath Yatra in Puri; global tally approaches 9 million

US home sales tumble to 9-1/2-year low; price growth slows

US home sales tumble to 9-1/2-year low; price growth slows

Lack of global leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting coronavirus pandemic: WHO

Lack of global leadership is 'greatest threat' in fighting coronavirus pandemic: WHO

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.