Coronavirus impact | Anxiety, depression among common mental health problems diagnosed in COVID-19 survivors

A study recently conducted in the United States has found that mental health illnesses are common among COVID-19 survivors. Patients who have recovered from the viral infection run a greater risk of developing mental illnesses, the study published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal found in their edition dated November 9.

Psychiatrists led by Dr Maxine Taquet who conducted the study found that 20 percent of the people infected with COVID-19 were diagnosed with a psychiatric problem within 90 days. This means, in the three months after a COVID-19 positive diagnosis, one in five of them are likely to be diagnosed with a mental illness.

A total of 69 million electronic health records of US citizens were studied, which included records of over 62,000 COVID-19 patients.

The researchers found that anxiety, depression, and insomnia were among the most common mental health problems that recovered COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with; they also ran a higher risk of getting dementia.

The study, titled ‘Bidirectional Associations Between COVID-19 And Psychiatric Disorder’, also found that people who already suffered from mental health problems were 65 percent more prone to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without it.

Two of the primary reasons behind the findings could be that the novel coronavirus directly affects the brain of the patient in some way, or the experience of contracting COVID-19 itself might make people more anxious about their health and wellbeing, the article observed.