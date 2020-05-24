App
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus immunity may last only six months, study finds

A study by the University of Amsterdam suggests that protective immunity from coronaviruses is short-lasting.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Immunity from coronavirus could only last up to six months, scientists suggest.

For the purpose of research, Professor Lia van der Hoek from the University of Amsterdam and other researchers, tested 10 male individuals regularly  for 35 years, for four types of coronaviruses — which cause the common cold.

According to a report in The Science Times, the study found that most of the subjects were reinfected with a coronavirus within three years. Moreover, frequent reinfections occurred at 12 months after infection. A significant drop in antibody levels within six months post-infection was also recorded.

"Coronavirus protective immunity is short-lasting," the study said, adding that since SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) — the novel coronavirus — has only been around for six months and a lot of research is yet to be done.

The research further adds: "Vaccine studies should anticipate that sustained protective immunity may be uncertain for coronaviruses. Hence, repeated annual or bi-annual vaccinations might be necessary to avoid reinfection." Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Meanwhile, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Anthony Fauci, has said that COVID-19 vaccine could take between 12 to 18 months to develop, test and approve.

First Published on May 24, 2020 11:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #study #world

