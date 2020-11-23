Coronavirus Daily Update: Over 44,000 cases, 511 deaths - India's COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 44,059 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now over 91 lakh, as per health ministry’s November 23 update.

India reported 511 new deaths and 41,024 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. Active cases rose to 4,43,486 with a rise of 2,524 cases in a day. Active cases have seen a rise for the second consecutive day.

Delhi reported the most (6,746) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (5,753), Kerala (5,254), West Bengal (3,591) and Rajasthan (3,260). These top five states account for nearly half (56 percent) of all the new cases in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Daily deaths number continued to stay above the 500-mark for the fifth consecutive day. Delhi reported the most - 121 - new deaths, followed by Maharashtra (50), West Bengal (49), Uttar Pradesh (35) and Kerala (27). These five states account for 55 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About six states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Mizoram and Puducherry did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 91,39,865 with 85,62,641 recoveries and 1,33,738 deaths as on November 23, 2020. The recovery rate has improved to 93.7 percent with mortality rate at 1.5 percent. Less than 10 lakh (8,49,596) daily tests were reported on November 22, while more than 13.25 crore tests have been carried out till date.

Mexico now has the highest mortality rate (9.76 percent) among countries with more than 2,500 cases. India’s mortality rate is (1.46 percent) below the world average (2.36).