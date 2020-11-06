Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in four charts

As many as 47,638 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported on November 6, 2020, with India’s total COVID-19 cases reaching over 84 lakh. While new cases are getting registered, active cases are showing a daily decline with more number of recoveries.

Active cases recorded a fall of 7,189 cases on November 6, 2020, reaching 5,20,773 from 5,27,962 cases the previous day. Likewise, on an average, more than 55,000 recoveries have been reported daily over the last five days.

In the last 24 hours, 54,157 recoveries were reported and 670 deaths were registered, according to the health ministry’s daily update on November 6, 2020.

Ten states and union territories account for 78.2 percent of the total active COVID-19 cases in the country, the government said.

The southern state of Kerala reported the most 6,820 new cases, followed by Delhi (6,715), Maharashtra (5,246), West Bengal (3,948) and Karnataka (3,156). These top five states account for more than half (54%) of new cases reported on November 6, 2020.

Of the 670 deaths, Maharashtra reported the most 256 or 38 percent deaths, followed by Delhi (66), West Bengal (54), Chhattisgarh (44) and Karnataka (31). These top five states accounted for 67% of all the deaths reported on November 6, 2020.

About 10 states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Mizoram, Puducherry did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 84,11,724 with 77,65,966 recoveries and 1,24,985 deaths as on November 6, 2020. The recovery rate has improved to 92.32 percent while the active cases comprise 6.19 percent of the total caseload. While the mortality rate remains at 1.49 percent for seven days in a row.

More than 12 lakh daily tests for the third consecutive day have been reported with more than 11.54 crore tests carried out till date.

Globally, over 6 lakh new cases were reported, highest till date. More than 3 lakh new cases were reported in Europe alone. France with (58,000, Italy (34.5k), Poland (27k) report all time high new cases. While cases continue to rise in the USA, 1.18 lakh new cases have been reported.