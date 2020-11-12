Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in four charts

As many as 47,905 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases over 86 lakh, as per health ministry’s November 12 update. For the last five days, the country has reported less than 50,000 new cases. India reported 550 deaths, the latest release show.

In the last 24 hours, 52,718 recoveries were reported with active cases registering a fall of 5,363 cases. New cases reported an 8 percent increase over the previous day.

Delhi with 8,593 new cases recorded the highest single day spike, reaching over 4.5 lakh cases on November 11. With over 8,500 new cases, Delhi continued to report the most cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (7,007), Maharashtra (4,907), West Bengal (3,872) and Karnataka (2,584). These top five states account for more than half (56 percent) of all the new cases in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the 550 deaths, Maharashtra reported the most 125 or 23 percent deaths, followed by Delhi (85), West Bengal (49), Punjab (31) and Kerala (29). These top five states account for 58 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About eight states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 86,83,916 with 80,66,501 recoveries and 1,28,121 deaths as on November 12. The recovery rate has moved up to 92.9 percent with mortality rate at 1.5 percent.

Over 11 lakh daily tests were reported on November 11, with more than 12 crore tests carried out till date.

Globally, over six lakh new cases were reported with over 10,000 deaths, highest ever. The USA reported a record high of 1.43 lakh new cases.