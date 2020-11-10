Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in four charts

As many as 38,073 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now over 85 lakh, as per health ministry’s November 10 update. India reported 448 deaths according to the latest release, continuing below the 500 mark for the second consecutive day. For the last three days, India has reported fewer than 50,000 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, 42,033 recoveries were reported with active cases registering a fall of 4,408 cases, reaching 5,05,265 from 5,09,673 cases the previous day.

Delhi with 5,023 new cases, continued to report the most cases in the last 24 hours, followed by West Bengal (3,907), Kerala (3,593), Maharashtra (3,277) and Haryana (2,427). These top five states account for 48 percent of all the new cases.

Of the 448 deaths, Maharashtra reported the most 85 or 19 percent deaths, followed by Delhi (71), West Bengal (56), Uttar Pradesh (25) and Kerala (22). These top five states accounted for 58 percent of all the new deaths reported.

About seven states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 85,91,730 with 79,59,406 recoveries and 1,27,059 deaths as on November 9, 2020. The recovery rate continues at 92.6 percent with mortality rate at 1.5 percent.

Over 10 lakh daily tests were reported on November 9, with more than 11.96 crore tests carried out till date.

India ranks fourth in terms of active cases behind USA, France and Italy. USA continues to report over one lakh new cases for the sixth consecutive day.