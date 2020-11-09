Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in four charts

As many as 45,903 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in India, as per health ministry’s November 9, 2020 update. The total COVID-19 cases in the country have now reached over 85 lakh. India reported 490 deaths, the latest release show, slipping back below the 500 mark after five days. For the last two days, India has reported less than 50,000 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, 48,405 recoveries were reported with active cases registering a fall of 2,992 cases, reaching 5,09,673 from 5,12,665 cases the previous day.

Delhi reported the highest single-day spike of 7,745 cases on November 8, 2020, with its positivity rate increased to 15.26 percent. The national capital has reported 4.38 lakh cases till date with 41,857 active cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

With over 7,000 new cases, Delhi reported the most, followed by Maharashtra (5,585), Kerala (5,440), West Bengal (3,920) and Karnataka (2,740). These top five states account for more than half (55%) of the new cases reported.

Active cases (97,296) in Maharashtra have now dropped below 1 lakh. Himachal Pradesh reported 674 new cases, highest till date with recovery rate dropping below 80 percent, lowest in the country.

Of the 490 new deaths, Maharashtra reported the most 125 or 26 percent deaths, followed by Delhi (77), West Bengal (59), Uttar Pradesh (26) and Kerala (24). These top five states accounted for 63.5 percent of all the new deaths reported.

About six states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Mizoram did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 85,53,657 with 79,17,373 recoveries and 1,26,611 deaths as on November 8, 2020. The recovery rate has improved to 92.6 percent with mortality rate at 1.5 percent.

Over eight lakh daily tests were reported on November 8, with more than 11.85 crore tests carried out till date.

The USA continued to report more than 1 lakh new cases for the fifth consecutive day, with the total now reaching over 10 million cases. The top five countries shown above account for 55% of the global tally.