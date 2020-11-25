Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 44,376 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 92 lakh, as per health ministry’s November 25 update.

India reported 481 new deaths and 37,816 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. Active cases up to 4,44,746 with a rise of 6,079 cases in a day.

Delhi reported the most (6,224) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (5,439), Kerala (5,420), West Bengal (3,545) and Rajasthan reporting an all-time high of 3,314 cases. These top five states account for more than half (54 percent) of all the new cases in India.

Daily deaths (481) continue below the 500-mark for the second day. Delhi reported the most 109 deaths (over 100 deaths for the fifth consecutive day), followed by West Bengal (49), Haryana (33), Uttar Pradesh (33) and Maharashtra (30). These five states account for 53 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About nine states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 92,22,216 with 86,42,771 recoveries and 1,34,699 deaths as on November 25, 2020. The recovery rate is reported to be 93.7 percent with a mortality rate at 1.5 percent. More than 11 lakh daily tests were reported on November 24, highest in 13 days, while more than 13.48 crore tests have been carried out till date.