Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 37,975 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases 91 lakh, as per health ministry’s November 24 update.

India reported 480 new deaths and 42,314 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. Active cases slipped to 4,38,667 with a fall of 4,819 cases in a day.

While Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal are now registering a dip in active cases over the last few days, states like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan have reported a rise, graphs below in the story reveal.

Delhi reported the most (4,454) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (4,153), Kerala (3,757), West Bengal (3,557) and Rajasthan (3,232). These top five states account for half of all the new cases in India.

Daily deaths (480) have dropped below the 500-mark after five days. Delhi reported the most 121 deaths, followed by West Bengal (47), Maharashtra (30), Haryana (28) and Karnataka (24). These five states account for 52 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About eight states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Puducherry did not report any deaths today.

Recoveries in Kerala now above 5 lakh mark with a recovery rate of 88.3 percent. Andhra Pradesh has reported 546 new cases, lowest in five months.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 91,77,840 with 86,04,955 recoveries and 1,34,218 deaths as on November 24, 2020. The recovery rate has improved to 93.8 percent with a mortality rate at 1.5 percent. More than 10 lakh daily tests were reported on November 23, while more than 13.36 crore tests have been carried out till date.

Some states have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. Gujarat has imposed night curfew in cities like Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Ahmedabad. Maharashtra has issued new guidelines for travellers coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat. These travellers will now have to undergo RT-PCR test or produce a negative report before entering the state.

Prime Minister Modi is holding multiple meetings on November 24, with chief ministers/representatives of states reporting high COVID-19 cases. The review meeting will be attended by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat, The Print reported on November 23, 2020.

Here’s how these above-mentioned states are performing with regards to new and active cases over the last few days.

As mentioned earlier, states like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan have seen a rise in active and daily new cases over the past few days, as can be seen in the graphs.