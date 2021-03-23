Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

The state has witnessed a resurgence in coronavirus crisis since February 2021 (Representative image)

As many as 40,715 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 1.16 crore, as per the health ministry’s March 23, 2021 update.

India reported 199 new deaths and 29,785 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 4.84 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the March 23 update, with 32,53,095 new vaccinations reported in a day.

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 84 percent are recipients of their first dose while 16 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 4.55 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (4.54 million) and Uttar Pradesh (4.53 million).

Active cases rose to 3,45,377 with an increase of 10,731 cases on March 23. Maharashtra now reports the most (2,16,540 or 63 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Kerala (24,389) and Punjab (18,628).

Maharashtra reported the most (24,645 or 61 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Punjab (2,299), Gujarat (1,640), Chhattisgarh (1,525) and Karnataka (1,445). These five states account for 77 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra and Punjab reported the most (58) new deaths each, followed by Chhattisgarh (12), Kerala (12), Karnataka (10) and Tamil Nadu (10). These six states account for 80 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 15 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

India’s recovery rate further slides to 95.7 percent. Maharashtra recorded 19,463 new recoveries, the most, followed by Punjab (1,870), Kerala (1,766), Gujarat (1,110) and Madhya Pradesh (754).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,16,86,796 with over 1.11 crore recoveries and 1,60,166 deaths as per March 23 update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3 percent). Less than 10 lakh daily tests reported as on March 22 with more than 23.54 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.