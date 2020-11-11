Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

India now has fewer than 5,00,000 active cases for the first time after 106 days. With the fall of 6,557 cases in the last 24-hours, active cases in India now stand at 4,94,657, as per the health ministry’s November 11 update.

As many as 44,281 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now over 86 lakh. For the last four days, the country has reported fewer than 50,000 new cases. Over the last 24 hours, 50,326 recoveries and 512 deaths were reported, the latest release show.

Delhi with 7,830 new cases recorded the highest single day spike, reaching over 4.5 lakh cases on November 10, 2020. With over 7,000 new cases, Delhi continued to report the most cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (6,010), West Bengal (3,891), Maharashtra (3,791) and Haryana (2,546). These top five states account for more than half (54 percent) of all the new cases in India.

Of the 512 deaths, Maharashtra reported the most 110 or 21 percent deaths, followed by Delhi (83), West Bengal (53), Uttar Pradesh (30) and Kerala (28). These top five states account for 59 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About eight states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 86,36,011 with 80,13,783 recoveries (highest in the world) and 1,27,571 deaths as on November 11, 2020. The recovery rate has moved up to 92.8 percent with mortality rate at 1.5 percent.

Over 11 lakh daily tests were reported on November 10, with more than 12 crore tests carried out till date.

The USA has now reported more than one lakh (1.36 lakh) cases for the seventh day in a row, highest till date.

Despite India’s vast population, the country ranks amongst the lowest in terms of per million population when compared with other fellow nations that have been fighting the spread of novel coronavirus. On November 10, the health ministry during its press briefing released some vital stats which indicate the following: