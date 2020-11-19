Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 45,576 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now over 89.5 lakh, as per health ministry’s November 19 update. New cases reported increased by 18 percent over the previous day.

India reported 585 new deaths--moving above the 500-mark after four days--and 48,493 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. Active cases now stand at 4,43,303 with a fall of 3,502 cases in a day.

Seven Indian states--Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi--have reported more than five lakh cases, accounting for 65 percent of India’s total cases.

Delhi reported the most (7,486) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (6,419), Maharashtra (5,011), West Bengal (3,668) and Haryana (2,562). These top five states account for nearly half (55 percent) of all the new cases in India.

Of the 585 new deaths, Delhi reported the most 131 deaths, followed by Maharashtra (100), West Bengal (54), Punjab (31) and Haryana (30). These top five states account for 59 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About eight states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 89,58,483 with 83,83,602 recoveries and 1,31,578 deaths as on November 19, 2020. The recovery rate has moved up to 93.6 percent with mortality rate at 1.5 percent. Over 10 lakh daily tests were reported after five days on November 18, while more than 12.85 crore tests have been carried out till date.

Globally, 6.1 lakh new cases were reported with 10,969 new deaths recorded, highest till date.