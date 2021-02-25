English
Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

India reported over 16,000 COVID-19 new cases on February 25. Active cases rise above 1.51 lakh mark. Over 1.26 crore beneficiaries vaccinated till date.

Chaitanya Mallapur
February 25, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
The Centre on February 20 said five states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases.

As many as 16,738 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases above 1.10 crore, as per health ministry’s February 25, 2021 update. New cases reported up 22 percent over the previous day. 

India reported 138 new deaths and 11,799 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. As many as 1,26,71,163 beneficiaries have been vaccinated across India according to February 25, update. 

Active cases rose to 1,51,708 with an increase of 4,801 cases on February 25. Maharashtra now reports the most (60,559 or 40 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Kerala (53,153) and Karnataka (6,096). 

covid-19-update-new (1)_Feb25

Maharashtra reported the most (8,807 or 53 percent) new cases (highest in 129 days) in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (4,106), Punjab (558), Tamil Nadu (463) and Gujarat (380). These five states account for 86 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most (80 or 58 percent) new deaths, followed by Kerala (17), Punjab (7), Karnataka (6) and Tamil Nadu (6). These five states account for 84 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 19 states and union territories--Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand--did not report any deaths today. 

covid-19-update-new_Feb25

India’s recovery rate is now 97.2 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.8 percent) recovery rate. In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 5,885 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (2,772), Tamil Nadu (469), Karnataka (313) and Chhattisgarh (309).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 1,10,46,914 with 1,07,38,501 recoveries and 1,56,705 deaths as per February 25, update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.4 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 8 lakh daily tests were reported on February 24 with more than 21.38 crore tests carried out to date.

covid-19-update-new (2)_Feb25

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.
Chaitanya Mallapur
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Maharashtra
first published: Feb 25, 2021 11:35 am

Coronavirus Essential | 229 school hostel students test positive in Maharashtra; Pfizer-BioNTech shot could help end pandemic, says study

