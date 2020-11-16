Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 30,548 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in India on November 16 and the total COVID-19 case count crossed 88 lakh, as per the health ministry's latest update. This is the lowest rise in daily new cases reported since July 15, 2020. India reported 435 new deaths and 43,851 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the data shows.

Active cases now stand at 4,65,478 with a fall of 13,738 cases in a single day.

Kerala reported the most (4,581) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Delhi (3,235), West Bengal (3,053), Maharashtra (2,544) and Rajasthan (2,184). These top five states account for more than half (51 percent) of all the new cases in India.

Of the 435 new deaths, Delhi reported the most 95 deaths, followed by Maharashtra (60), West Bengal (51), Punjab (30); Karnataka and Kerala report 21 deaths each. These top six states account for 64 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About nine states and union territories such as Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Pudducherry did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stands at 88,45,127 with 82,49,579 recoveries and 1,30,070 deaths as on November 16, 2020. The recovery rate has moved up to 93.3 percent with the mortality rate at 1.5 percent.

Less than 10 lakh (8,61,706) daily tests were reported for the third day in a row on November 15, while more than 12.5 crore tests have been carried out till date.

Globally, cases per million population have crossed the 7,000 (7,031) mark, with India reporting 6,386 cases per million.