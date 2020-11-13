Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 44,879 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now over 87 lakh, as per the health ministry’s November 13 update. New cases reported 6 percent drop compared to the previous day’s registrations. For the last six days, the country has reported fewer than 50,000 new cases. India registered 547 new deaths, the latest release show.

In the last 24 hours, 49,079 recoveries were reported with active cases registering a fall of 4,747 cases.

Delhi reported the most (7,053) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (5,537), Maharashtra (4,496), West Bengal (3,856) and Haryana (2,788). These top five states account for more than half (53 percent) of all the new cases in India.

Of the 547 deaths, Maharashtra reported the most 122 or 22 percent deaths, followed by Delhi (104), West Bengal (54); Kerala and Tamil Nadu reported 25 deaths each. These top five states account for 60 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Delhi for the first time has reported over 100 deaths in a day. While, the mortality rate in Punjab has increased to 3.2 percent, highest in the country, more than twice the national average.

About five states and union territories like Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Goa, Mizoram and Nagaland did not report any deaths today.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stand at 87,28,795 with 81,15,580 recoveries and 1,28,668 deaths as on November 13, 2020. The recovery rate has moved up to 93 percent with mortality rate at 1.5 percent.

Over 11 lakh daily tests were reported on November 12, with more than 12 crore tests carried out till date.

Globally, over six lakh new cases were reported with over 10,000 deaths. The USA reported a record high of 1.62 lakh new cases.