Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 Cases Explained In Charts

Source: Reuters

As many as 26,567 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases now above 97 lakh, as per health ministry’s December 8 update. Reporting of new cases is now the lowest in five months since July 10.

India reported 385 new deaths (below the 500 mark for the third day) and 39,045 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. Active cases continue to drop, to 3,83,866 (the last approximate number of cases was reported back on July 21) now with a fall of 12,863 cases in a day. India now ranks eighth in the world in active cases moving down from seventh.

Kerala reported the most (3,272) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,075), West Bengal (2,214), Rajasthan (1,927) and Delhi (1,674). These top five states accounted for 46 percent of all the new cases in India.

Delhi reported the most (63) deaths, followed by West Bengal (48), Maharashtra (40), Kerala (23) and Haryana (23). These five states account for 51 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

About eight states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

India’s recovery rate is now at 94.6 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.5 percent) recovery rate, while Himachal Pradesh reports the lowest (81.1 percent). In terms of cases, Maharashtra recorded 7,345 new recoveries, the most, followed by Kerala (4,705), Delhi (3,818), Rajasthan (2,664) and West Bengal (2,231).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India now at 97,03,770 with 91,78,946 recoveries and 1,40,958 deaths as on December 8, 2020. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.5 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.1 percent). More than 10 lakh daily tests were reported on December 7 with more than 14.88 crore tests carried out till date.