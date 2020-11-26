Coronavirus Daily Update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

India reported 44,489 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's COVID-19 tally above 92 lakh, the health ministry’s said on November 26.

The country also reported 524 new deaths and 36,367 recoveries, the latest ministry release shows. Active cases increased to 4,52,344 with a rise of 7,598 cases in a day, the highest rise after September 18.

Kerala reported the most (6,491) new cases followed by Maharashtra (6,159), Delhi (5,246), West Bengal (3,528) and Rajasthan (3,285). These five states account for more than half (56 percent) of all the new cases in India.

Rajasthan reported more than 3,000 cases for the fifth consecutive day. The state has the fourth-highest active cases in India.

Daily deaths (524) topped the 500-mark after two days. Delhi reported the most deaths at 99 followed by Maharashtra (65), West Bengal (51), Haryana (42) and Punjab (31). These five states account for 55 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura did not report any deaths.

India's reported COVID-19 cases stands at 92,66,705, including 86,79,138 recoveries and 1,35,223 deaths as on November 26. The recovery rate is at 93.7 percent and the mortality rate at 1.5 percent. More than 10 lakh tests were conducted on November 25, while more than 13.59 crore samples have been tested so far.