Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | RBI employees to contribute Rs 7.3 crore to PM CARES Fund

The PM CARES Fund was set up by the Centre in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to receive contributions from various sources to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Employees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have decided to contribute one or more days' salary towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), the central bank said on April 28.

A total contribution of Rs 7.3 crores from employees is being remitted to the fund.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

Close

"Responding to the call to support this noble cause, the employees of the Reserve Bank have decided to contribute one or more days salary to the PM CARES Fund," RBI said in a statement.

related news

The PM CARES Fund was set up by the Centre in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to receive contributions from various sources to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

A lot of people have made contributions toward the fund in order to assist the government in tackling the current crisis. From individual citizens to companies and organisations, donations have been made towards the fund.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #Reserve Bank of India

