App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | Punjab CM extends lockdown in state by 2 weeks

He added that the lockdown would be lifted daily between 7 am and 11 am.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on April 29 announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state by two more weeks. He said the lockdown would be lifted daily between 7 am and 11 am.

In an address to the people of the state, the chief minister said the situation will be reviewed after two weeks and further relaxations will be announced accordingly.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

Certain shops will be allowed to remain open in certain areas by rotation, for four hours every morning, Singh said in his address.

related news

He appealed to people to continue to maintain social distancing, while also pointing out that those who step out during the relaxation period would be required to wear masks and maintain a safe distance from others. He also added that the restrictions are being eased for the convenience of the people and people should not use the time for meeting and interacting with friends.

Referring to a large number of people stranded in other states due to the lockdown, he said it is the government's duty to bring them back but they would have to be quarantined for 21 days.

The state had made arrangements for their quarantine in all districts, he said, adding that the problem had aggravated in Punjab due to a large number of NRIs who came home, followed by the attendees of the Nizamuddin event.

The state, he said, could not afford to let those coming from outside again let things spiral out of control. The quarantine for those coming home from other states was essential for the protection of the people, he said.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #Captain Amarinder Singh #coronavirus #India #Punjab

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.