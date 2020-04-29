Coronavirus crisis | Punjab CM extends lockdown in state by 2 weeks

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on April 29 announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state by two more weeks. He said the lockdown would be lifted daily between 7 am and 11 am.

In an address to the people of the state, the chief minister said the situation will be reviewed after two weeks and further relaxations will be announced accordingly.

Certain shops will be allowed to remain open in certain areas by rotation, for four hours every morning, Singh said in his address.

He appealed to people to continue to maintain social distancing, while also pointing out that those who step out during the relaxation period would be required to wear masks and maintain a safe distance from others. He also added that the restrictions are being eased for the convenience of the people and people should not use the time for meeting and interacting with friends.

Referring to a large number of people stranded in other states due to the lockdown, he said it is the government's duty to bring them back but they would have to be quarantined for 21 days.

The state had made arrangements for their quarantine in all districts, he said, adding that the problem had aggravated in Punjab due to a large number of NRIs who came home, followed by the attendees of the Nizamuddin event.

The state, he said, could not afford to let those coming from outside again let things spiral out of control. The quarantine for those coming home from other states was essential for the protection of the people, he said.