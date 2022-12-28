LIVE Coronavirus BF.7 Variant in India Updates: US mulls new Covid rules for Chinese fliers, travel queries spike in Beijing

December 28, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Rise in active COVID-19 cases in Bihar; no need for panic, says expert

Bihar has witnessed a more than ten-fold rise in active COVID-19 cases, since last weekend, according to figures released by the state health department.

The state, which had zero active case till Sunday, now has 14, with Gaya accounting for 12 of these.

Notably, Gaya is witnessing an influx of pilgrims from abroad who are heading for Bodh Gaya, less than 20 km away, to attend the discourses of the Dalai Lama. Read more