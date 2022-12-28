LIVE Coronavirus BF.7 Variant in India Updates: US mulls new Covid rules for Chinese fliers, travel queries spike in Beijing

Coronavirus BF.7 Variant Updates: US is mulling new COVID-19 measures on travelers to the country from China over concerns about the "lack of transparent data" coming from Beijing. The move comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced stepped up rules on travelers from China in the last 24 hours, citing a rise in infections there. Japan has said it would require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travelers from the China. Malaysia put in place additional tracking and surveillance measures.
State governments are undertaking Covid-19 preparedness drills at hospitals and some like Karnataka have made usage of masks in public and closed spaces mandatory again. Airline have also been asked to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour. China has stopped requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8 in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. This has led to a spike in travel queries in the country. Track this space for more update on the BF.7 variant.
Search for foreign trips surge 10-fold soon after China eases Covid curbs
Travel sites are jammed as Chinese people rush to book overseas travel after Beijing eased curbs. Passport applications will resume from 8 January. China ended almost three years of strict quarantine rules for arrivals.
Travel sites have since reported a spike in traffic.
Rise in active COVID-19 cases in Bihar; no need for panic, says expert
Bihar has witnessed a more than ten-fold rise in active COVID-19 cases, since last weekend, according to figures released by the state health department.
The state, which had zero active case till Sunday, now has 14, with Gaya accounting for 12 of these.
Notably, Gaya is witnessing an influx of pilgrims from abroad who are heading for Bodh Gaya, less than 20 km away, to attend the discourses of the Dalai Lama.
Covid rules | PFRDA restores norms for withdrawals by govt NPS subscribers
Government sector NPS subscribers will have to make a request for partial withdrawal of their National Pension System (NPS) corpus only through their associated nodal offices from January 1, 2023.
The government sector NPS subscribers include employees of central and state governments and autonomous bodies.
The Pension Fund Regulatory And Development Authority (PFRDA) relaxed the norms during the COVID pandemic by allowing withdrawals under NPS through self-declaration. "With the abating of the pandemic-related difficulties and relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the issue examined after taking into consideration of the prevalent practices, circumstances and law, it has been decided to make it mandatory for all the Government sector subscribers to submit their requests through their associated nodal offices," it said in a circular.
Delhi logs 16 fresh Covid-19 cases
Delhi logged 16 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent. With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,007,175. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,521.
The Delhi government has approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of preparations to deal with emergency situations amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries. At a review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia had directed the heads of government hospitals to share details of beds, ventilators, ICUs, human resources, oxygen plants, and medical logistics with the health department.
Officials also began visiting all government hospitals in Delhi to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality, authorities said.
Chinese stocks rally on border opening news
Chinese stocks in Hong Kong jumped as the world’s second-largest economy moved to reopen its borders to the outside world, dismantling the remnants of the Zero Covid policy.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained as much as 2.6% as traders returned from a holiday on Wednesday. Shares related to tourism and retailers rallied, with a Bloomberg gauge tracking six casino operators in Macau briefly rising more than 5%.
Covid tally in West Bengal | 8 new cases takes tally to 2118597
West Bengal has reported eight new COVID-19 cases that takes the state's tally to 21,18,597 with the detection of the new cases, while the toll is at 21,532.
Six people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 20,97,012. There are 53 active cases in the state at present, and only eight of these patients are undergoing treatment in hospital. The new cases were detected after testing 4,398 samples.
US mulling new Covid curbs for travellers from China
Meanwhile, the United States is considering taking new COVID-19 precautions for people traveling from China. The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus.
Hetero's Paxlovid generic gets WHO backing
India's Hetero has got nod for its generic version of Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment for COVID-19 developed by Pfizer Inc. Hetero had entered into a licensing agreement with the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) to manufacture and sell the generic version of the drug in low- and middle-income countries. The treatment bundles two nirmatrelvir pills and one ritonavir pill and will be manufactured at Hetero's plants in India, where the drug has emergency use authorization from the country's drugs controller general.
Covid panel chief plays down BF7 fears
The chief of India's Covid panel NK Arora has said there is no need for panic over the fresh outbreak in China, attributing the surge to a cocktail of variants of the virus that behave differently due to local epidemiology.