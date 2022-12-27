LIVE Coronavirus BF.7 Variant in India Updates: Mock drill in Delhi hospitals, city's tally at 2,007,159

December 27, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST

Let govt hospitals, labs do genomic sequencing of COVID samples: TN



The Tamil Nadu government on Monday directed private hospitals and labs across the State to send COVID-19-positive samples to government lab for whole genomic sequencing (WGS) to monitor existing variants and detect newer variants.

With the spurt in cases in countries such as Japan, the United States of America, Korea, Brazil, and China, it is essential to gear up the WGS of positive samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network, said the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam.

In his latest directive to the private hospitals and private labs approved for conducting COVID-19 RT-PCR test to send the samples to the government labs for WGS, he said, "Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants