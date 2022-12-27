LIVE Coronavirus BF.7 Variant in India Updates: Mock drill in Delhi hospitals, city's tally at 2,007,159

Amid the fear of a surge, the BMC is setting up special wards and replenishing medicine stocks as well as oxygen facilities. China, Japan and the United States of America are seeing a spike in cases, believed to be caused by BF.7, a sub variant of Omicron. Track this space for more updates
LIVE Coronavirus BF.7 Variant: India saw 196 new coronavirus infections since Monday, while the active cases marginally increased to 3,428. The case tally stands at 4.46 crore. The death toll stands at 5,30,695.
Physical visits to all government hospitals in the Capital starts from today to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries. Delhi logged seven fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent. With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,007,159. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,521, the data showed.
Covid mock drill and vaccination certficates at bars: 5 things to know
- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital today for a mock drill.
- The drillwill focus on availability of health facilities in all districts, capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU (intensive care unit) beds and ventilator-supported beds.
- Karnataka has masks mandatory at theatres and educational institutions and vaccination certificatesb (double dose) must atbars, restaurants and pubs, which will be allowed to operate only up to the seating capacity for the New Year till 1 am on January 1.
- West Bengal has created six-point plan that focuses on genomic surveillance, oxygen capacity, testing and emergency responses.
Let govt hospitals, labs do genomic sequencing of COVID samples: TN
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday directed private hospitals and labs across the State to send COVID-19-positive samples to government lab for whole genomic sequencing (WGS) to monitor existing variants and detect newer variants.
With the spurt in cases in countries such as Japan, the United States of America, Korea, Brazil, and China, it is essential to gear up the WGS of positive samples to track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network, said the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam.
In his latest directive to the private hospitals and private labs approved for conducting COVID-19 RT-PCR test to send the samples to the government labs for WGS, he said, "Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants
Andhra Pradesh CM asks officials to be prepared for any challenge
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials concerned to be prepared to meet any challenge, if need be, by preparing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to treat COVID-19 cases at village clinics with facilities to test and treat the new sub-variant of the virus.
An official release from the CMO said Reddy held a review meeting on the challenges of the new sub-variant BF.7, construction of teaching hospitals and village clinics.
He instructed the health department to fill the existing vacancies of doctors and paramedical posts by January 26, 2023 besides providing accommodation and other necessary facilities to staff members working in the department in agency areas.
Working on 26 aspects to tackle any situation, says BMC
Amid the fear of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's civic body said it was gearing up by creating special wards and replenishing medicine stocks as well as oxygen facilities.
Nations like China, Japan and the United States of America are seeing a spike in cases, believed to be caused by BF.7, a sub variant of Omicron.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said it was working on 26 different aspects to tackle any emergency.
Hospitals across Delhi to conduct mock drills today
The move is to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The Centre issued an advisory to this effect on Monday amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries.
In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals.