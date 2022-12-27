LIVE Coronavirus BF.7 Variant in India Updates: Mock drill in Delhi hospitals, city's tally at 2,007,159

# BF7 has India on alert: Precautionary measures across states
- Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital today for a mock drill.
- The drill will focus on availability of health facilities in all districts, capacity of isolation beds, oxygen-supported beds, ICU (intensive care unit) beds and ventilator-supported beds.
- Karnataka has masks mandatory at theatres and educational institutions and vaccination certificatesb (double dose) must at bars, restaurants and pubs, which will be allowed to operate only up to the seating capacity for the New Year till 1 am on January 1.
- West Bengal has created six-point plan that focuses on genomic surveillance, oxygen capacity, testing and emergency responses.