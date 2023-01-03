 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscoronavirus

Covid live updates: Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with Covid, says top doctor

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Covid news updates: A senior doctor at one of Shanghai's top hospitals has said 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected with Covid-19 during China's huge surge in cases, state media reported Tuesday. The steep rise in infections came after years of hardline restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with little warning or preparation, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.

January 03, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with Covid: Top doctor

A senior doctor at one of Shanghai's top hospitals has said 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected with Covid-19during China's huge surge in cases, state media reported Tuesday.

The steep rise in infections came after years of hardline restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with little warning or preparation, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.

Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai's Covid expert advisory panel, estimated that the majority of the city's 25 million people may have been infected. Read more.

January 03, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting

Prior to a Tuesday briefing by Chinese experts to the World Health Organization, which is seeking for precise information on the evolution of the virus, state media in China downplayed the seriousness of its COVID-19 infection rise.

China's dramatic U-turn on COVID limits on December 7 and the veracity of its case and fatality data have drawn growing attention both domestically and internationally, leading several nations to implement travel restrictions.

Chinese health officials have been advised by the World Health Organization to periodically exchange detailed and up-to-date information on the COVID situation.

Chinese researchers have been invited by the WHO to deliver comprehensive information on viral sequencing at a technical advisory group meeting on Tuesday. China has also been asked to disclose information on hospitalisations, fatalities, and immunisations.

January 03, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

Singapore reassures travellers from India

Singapore's current COVID-19 process remains unchanged in the wake of India's recent notification that travellers from six nations, including Singapore, must undergo mandatory negative RT-PCR tests.

The Vaccinated Travel Framework (VTF), which went into effect on April 1, 2022, will continue to allow fully vaccinated travellers from India to enter Singapore without the need for quarantine or testing.

The assurance from STB follows the announcement made by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 29, 2022, that beginning on January 1, 2023, all travellers entering India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand will need to provide negative RT-PCR test reports.

Returning travellers from India will need to present a negative RT-PCR test that was performed within 72 hours of their departure and uploaded to the Air Suvidha website.

January 03, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

Amid Covid concerns in India, Centre says no need for second dose of Covid vaccine booster shot

The government declared on Tuesday that there is no need for a second dose of the booster or preventive vaccine injection in light of the growing worry for Covid-19 and its sub-variant Omicron XBB in India. “First we have to complete the booster drive in the country," said the government sources.

Regardless of the point of origin, the government has mandated random Covid testing for 2% of all passengers arriving on every foreign aircraft.

According to figures from the ministry, a total of 220.11 billion vaccine doses—95.13 billion second doses and 22.41 billion precaution doses—have been given thus far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive. (News18)

January 03, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Thane records 2 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 9

A health official reported on Tuesday that two additional coronavirus cases had been found in the Thane district of Maharashtra, bringing the total number of infections to 7,47,400.

The area, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, now has nine ongoing COVID-19 cases after the addition of the most recent figures on Monday, he said.

The death toll, which was previously 11,969, was not reported to have increased on Monday. He noted that there were 7,36,190 recoveries.

January 03, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

EU to try again for coordination on China COVID-19 policies

After various members of the European Union revealed independent initiatives over the past week, the EU will attempt once more on Wednesday to develop a coordinated strategy on whether and how authorities should check incoming aircraft passengers from China for any new COVID-19 variations.

Belgium announced late Monday that it would examine wastewater from planes arriving from China to determine if it provides any fresh information regarding any possibly hazardous variants. It was stated that it will advise Chinese visitors who weren't feeling well to undergo a COVID-19 test.

Sweden, which now holds the rotating EU chair, announced that representatives from the member states will convene on Wednesday for an Integrated Political Crisis Response conference to determine whether uniform entrance requirements across the union are required.

January 03, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate 

According to the health ministry website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 98.80%, and active cases make up 0.01 percent of all infections.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 88 fewer cases added to the active COVID-19 caseload.

4,41,45,667 persons overcame the sickness, but 1.19 percent of those who were afflicted succumbed to it.

January 03, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Autopsies show Covid virus lingers in brain, other body parts for months: Study

Analysis of tissue samples from the autopsies of persons who died with COVID-19 reveals that the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads throughout the body, including the brain, and persists for approximately eight months.

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) researchers examined autopsy samples collected between April 2020 and March 2021. In 11 of the patients, they thoroughly sampled the neurological system, including the brain. None of the patients were immunised, and they all passed away from COVID-19.

January 03, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

China reportedly calls COVID-19 waste water watch in cities to monitor variants as cases soar

"Wastewater surveillance" - a technique piloted in Beijing and Shenzhen - appeared on China's COVID-19 directives for the first time last week as central authorities released a new list of monitoring strategies.

As China prepares to transition from zero-COVID to living with the Coronavirus on January 8, the directives advise local governments to test household wastewater flowing into water treatment plants. On Sunday, the management of the disease will be downgraded from class A to class B.

Using the data, experts can identify community infection levels and the dynamic distribution of variants of particular concern, which will aid pandemic preparation and response planning.

January 03, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Mansukh Mandaviya reviews Air Suvidha system, RT-PCR testing facilities for international passengers at IGI Airport

At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Air Suvidha system and RT-PCR testing facilities for international passengers. A review was conducted of the RT-PCR testing mechanism as well as the Air Suvidha portal, which has been operational since 1st of this month due to the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in some countries. A visit to the Airport Health Organization office was also conducted by Dr Mandaviya. Within 72 hours of undertaking their journey to India, passengers arriving from six high-risk countries must upload their negative RT-PCR test results into the Air Suvidha portal. Among them are China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. At the airports, upon their arrival in India, travellers from other countries are randomly tested. In order to understand the strength and behaviour of any new variants, genome sequencing is being done immediately on any positive case.