Covid live updates: Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with Covid, says top doctor

Covid news updates: A senior doctor at one of Shanghai's top hospitals has said 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected with Covid-19 during China's huge surge in cases, state media reported Tuesday. The steep rise in infections came after years of hardline restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with little warning or preparation, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
Chen Erzhen, vice president at Ruijin Hospital and a member of Shanghai's Covid expert advisory panel, estimated that the majority of the city's 25 million people may have been infected. Read more.
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
Prior to a Tuesday briefing by Chinese experts to the World Health Organization, which is seeking for precise information on the evolution of the virus, state media in China downplayed the seriousness of its COVID-19 infection rise.
China's dramatic U-turn on COVID limits on December 7 and the veracity of its case and fatality data have drawn growing attention both domestically and internationally, leading several nations to implement travel restrictions.
Chinese health officials have been advised by the World Health Organization to periodically exchange detailed and up-to-date information on the COVID situation.
Chinese researchers have been invited by the WHO to deliver comprehensive information on viral sequencing at a technical advisory group meeting on Tuesday. China has also been asked to disclose information on hospitalisations, fatalities, and immunisations.
Singapore reassures travellers from India
Singapore's current COVID-19 process remains unchanged in the wake of India's recent notification that travellers from six nations, including Singapore, must undergo mandatory negative RT-PCR tests.
The Vaccinated Travel Framework (VTF), which went into effect on April 1, 2022, will continue to allow fully vaccinated travellers from India to enter Singapore without the need for quarantine or testing.
The assurance from STB follows the announcement made by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 29, 2022, that beginning on January 1, 2023, all travellers entering India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand will need to provide negative RT-PCR test reports.
Returning travellers from India will need to present a negative RT-PCR test that was performed within 72 hours of their departure and uploaded to the Air Suvidha website.
Amid Covid concerns in India, Centre says no need for second dose of Covid vaccine booster shot
The government declared on Tuesday that there is no need for a second dose of the booster or preventive vaccine injection in light of the growing worry for Covid-19 and its sub-variant Omicron XBB in India. “First we have to complete the booster drive in the country," said the government sources.
Regardless of the point of origin, the government has mandated random Covid testing for 2% of all passengers arriving on every foreign aircraft.
According to figures from the ministry, a total of 220.11 billion vaccine doses—95.13 billion second doses and 22.41 billion precaution doses—have been given thus far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive. (News18)
Thane records 2 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 9
A health official reported on Tuesday that two additional coronavirus cases had been found in the Thane district of Maharashtra, bringing the total number of infections to 7,47,400.
The area, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, now has nine ongoing COVID-19 cases after the addition of the most recent figures on Monday, he said.
The death toll, which was previously 11,969, was not reported to have increased on Monday. He noted that there were 7,36,190 recoveries.
EU to try again for coordination on China COVID-19 policies
After various members of the European Union revealed independent initiatives over the past week, the EU will attempt once more on Wednesday to develop a coordinated strategy on whether and how authorities should check incoming aircraft passengers from China for any new COVID-19 variations.
Belgium announced late Monday that it would examine wastewater from planes arriving from China to determine if it provides any fresh information regarding any possibly hazardous variants. It was stated that it will advise Chinese visitors who weren't feeling well to undergo a COVID-19 test.
Sweden, which now holds the rotating EU chair, announced that representatives from the member states will convene on Wednesday for an Integrated Political Crisis Response conference to determine whether uniform entrance requirements across the union are required.
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate
According to the health ministry website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 98.80%, and active cases make up 0.01 percent of all infections.
In the last 24 hours, there have been 88 fewer cases added to the active COVID-19 caseload.
4,41,45,667 persons overcame the sickness, but 1.19 percent of those who were afflicted succumbed to it.
Autopsies show Covid virus lingers in brain, other body parts for months: Study
Analysis of tissue samples from the autopsies of persons who died with COVID-19 reveals that the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads throughout the body, including the brain, and persists for approximately eight months.
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) researchers examined autopsy samples collected between April 2020 and March 2021. In 11 of the patients, they thoroughly sampled the neurological system, including the brain. None of the patients were immunised, and they all passed away from COVID-19.
China reportedly calls COVID-19 waste water watch in cities to monitor variants as cases soar
"Wastewater surveillance" - a technique piloted in Beijing and Shenzhen - appeared on China's COVID-19 directives for the first time last week as central authorities released a new list of monitoring strategies.
As China prepares to transition from zero-COVID to living with the Coronavirus on January 8, the directives advise local governments to test household wastewater flowing into water treatment plants. On Sunday, the management of the disease will be downgraded from class A to class B.
Using the data, experts can identify community infection levels and the dynamic distribution of variants of particular concern, which will aid pandemic preparation and response planning.
Mansukh Mandaviya reviews Air Suvidha system, RT-PCR testing facilities for international passengers at IGI Airport
At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the Air Suvidha system and RT-PCR testing facilities for international passengers. A review was conducted of the RT-PCR testing mechanism as well as the Air Suvidha portal, which has been operational since 1st of this month due to the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in some countries. A visit to the Airport Health Organization office was also conducted by Dr Mandaviya. Within 72 hours of undertaking their journey to India, passengers arriving from six high-risk countries must upload their negative RT-PCR test results into the Air Suvidha portal. Among them are China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. At the airports, upon their arrival in India, travellers from other countries are randomly tested. In order to understand the strength and behaviour of any new variants, genome sequencing is being done immediately on any positive case.
“India Inc is preparing to deal with any potential escalation of the Covid situation. Most businesses already have a tried-and-tested strategy in place to deal with an increase in Covid cases,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of staffing firm CIEL HR Services.
China December factory work continues to slump on COVID spike
Despite Beijing largely removing anti-virus curbs on Tuesday, China's factory activity declined at a faster pace in December due to surges in COVID-19 infections.
In December, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.0 from 49.4 in November. Five consecutive months have gone by without the index rising above 50 points, which separates growth from contraction.
Foxconn's COVID-hit China plant close to resuming full production, sources say
The COVID-hit Foxconn iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, China, is nearly back to full production, with December shipments reaching 90% of initial expectations, two people familiar with the matter said.
Late last year, thousands of workers were forced to leave Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) largest manufacturing facility after a COVID-19 outbreak and curbs were put in place to curb the virus. Moreover, there was a bout of unrest among employees over payment issues.
India records 134 new Covid cases in 24 hours
According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, India saw a rise of 134 in Coronavirus infections in a single day. It is estimated that there have been 4.46 crore cases of Covid (4,46,78,956).
According to the latest data updated at 8 am, there have been 5,30,707 deaths to date. A daily positivity rate of 0.09 percent was recorded, while a weekly positivity rate of 0.13 percent was recorded.
Government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh run out of vaccines, reportedly
There are shortages of vaccines in state-run healthcare facilities in Uttar Pradesh following reports of rising Covid cases in China and other countries, according to a report. "Officials said it will take at least a week for fresh supplies to arrive. The Covid vaccinations are being done at 14 hospitals in the state capital -- 10 private and four government," the report added.
According to district immunization officer Dr M.K. Singh, vaccines are not available at government centres, and fresh supplies have been requested from the government.
EU reportedly extends free vaccines to China to help contain spread
In an effort to contain a mass outbreak of Covid-19 in China, the European Union has offered free vaccines to Beijing. A European response to the threat of a wave of infections following Beijing ditching its "zero Covid" policy is being arranged by health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, the report said, citing EU commission officials who spoke on a condition of anonymity.
Top L&T boss expresses fears over Covid resurgence, calls it worrisome
SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of Larsen & Toubro, said worrisome reports of the recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic are coming up in India.
Subrahmanyan said in a speech, “…we are again hearing worrisome reports of recurrence of the pandemic in India though China remains the largest hot spot.”
This comes as China witnesses a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections in the country driven by BF.7 Omicron sub-variant. India has also reported a few cases of the BF.7 variant.
XBB variant dominant in India
COVID-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, the INSACOG said in its bulletin.
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) bulletin was released on Monday.
According to the bulletin, BA.2.75 and BA.2.10 were also circulating but in lesser extent.
"Especially, in north-east India, BA.2.75 is the prevalent sub-lineage. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period," it said.
Covid infection rate in India below 500 a day mark
Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) bulletin says the overall infection rate is below 500 per day in India. “In northern part of India, XBB was prevalent, whereas in the eastern part, BA.2.75 was the prevalent sub-lineage. BA.2.10 and other Omicron sub-lineage frequency was lower last week. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period,” it said.
South Korea tests for arrivals for China
South Korea has started Covid-19 testing for arrivals from China at Incheon International Airport.Under the new restrictions which came into effect from Monday, all arrivals from China are obliged to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry, Yonhap news agency reported.
No, new Covid variant does not target your brain
Covid test ease for Chinese filers to UK
Passengers from China who arrive in UK next week will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests on arrival, Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate, the report added.Britain last week had said that passengers arriving in Britain from China would require a negative COVID test taken no more than two days prior to departure after a surge in infections in China.