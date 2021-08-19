Convalescent plasma did not stop COVID-19 progression in high-risk patients, shows NIH trial

COVID-19 representative image.

Convalescent plasma did not prevent disease progression in high-risk group of COVID-19 outpatients when administered within the first week of their symptoms, revealed the final results of a clinical trial funded by National Institutes of Health (NIH), US Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma, also known as “survivor’s plasma,” is blood plasma derived from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Principal investigator Clifton Callaway said that the reduction they observed was less than two percent.

“We were hoping that the use of COVID-19 convalescent plasma would achieve at least a 10% reduction in disease progression in this group, but instead the reduction we observed was less than 2 percent,” said Clifton Callaway, M.D., Ph.D., the contact principal investigator for the C3PO trial and professor of emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. “That was surprising to us. As physicians, we wanted this to make a big difference in reducing severe illness and it did not.”

The trial was stopped in February as it did not prevent the progression of the infection as expected, a statement from NIH said.

