Contract to set up BPCL green hydrogen unit in Madhya Pradesh to be awarded in March

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

BPCL is setting up a 20 mega watt green hydrogen unit at Madhya Pradesh, the largest in India so far.

BPCL will be using the entire capacity to replace a part of the company's captive requirements, currently met through grey hydrogen sources.

Price bids to set up Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)'s green hydrogen unit in Madhya Pradesh are to be opened this week. Company officials on February 23 said a final award for the project will take place by March or early April this year.

BPCL is setting up a 20 mega watt green hydrogen unit in Madhya Pradesh, the largest in India so far. "We have received interest from six to eight firms," said Dibyendu Sarkar, general manager-renewables of the company, who spoke on the sidelines of CII Green Conclave in Mumbai.

The official said that once awarded the unit is likely to start production in two years' time.