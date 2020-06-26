Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tests positive for coronavirus

After Singhvi tested positive, his son and other family members and staff are also being tested for the virus.
PTI
Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on June 26.
While he has mild symptoms like fever, the sources said, his wife has also tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself at home as per the government guidelines.
After Singhvi tested positive, his son and other family members and staff are also being tested for the virus. Singhvi is the second Congress leader after Sanjay Jha to test positive for COVID-19. Jha has since recovered in Mumbai.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 06:37 pm