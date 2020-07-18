Community transmission in COVID-19 clusters at over 50%, says Kerala health minister

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed community transmission of coronavirus in two coastal villages, the state's health minister KK Shailaja has said that community spread in COVID-19 clusters is more than 50 percent.

Emphasising the need to prevent cluster formation and community spread of infection, she told news agency ANI that there are 84 clusters in Kerala inside which local transmission is over 50 percent, adding that the same is below 10 percent outside the clusters.

The minister said the government is trying to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another and is thoroughly locking the clusters.

On July 17, a day when Kerala recorded its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases, Vijayan said that in areas like Poonthura and Pulluvila (coastal villages), the state had reached the community transmission stage.

Kerala's total coronavirus case tally stands at 11,066 as per the latest update on July 18, with an active case count of 6,033.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), community transmission "is evidenced by the inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases, or by increasing positive tests through sentinel samples (routine systematic testing of respiratory samples from established laboratories)". To simplify this, reaching a community transmission stage means the source of the infection/contagion is not known. So even those with no known history of travel to affected areas or without any history of contact with affected people could contract the infection.