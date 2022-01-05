Civil Services Examination to be conducted as per schedule in January : UPSC

(Representative Image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on January 5 decided to conduct the civil services examination in the country as per schedule on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16. The decision comes at the backdrop of rising COVID cases throughout the country, but UPSC claims that it has thoroughly and carefully reviewed the situation.

Cognizant of the various restrictions imposed by state governments, the commission has requested state governments to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates/ examination functionaries in their movement, especially those who are coming from containment / micro-containment zone(s). They have also suggested using the candidates' e-Admit cards and examination functionaries ID cards as movement passes.

The State Governments have further been requested that public transport be made operational to the optimum level, at least on a day before the examination till the date of conduct of the examination that is from January 6 to January 9 and January 14 to January 16 for ensuring smooth movement of the candidates/examination functionaries.

UPSC has also provided guidelines to all the competent district authorities and venue supervisors for the conduct of the examinations. Here are what the guidelines state that needs to be followed by both candidates and exam functionaries:

Candidates and examination functionaries must at all times maintain social distancing and wear maks.

There should be provisions for sanitizers at convenient places in the Venue and to the examination functionaries. Candidates must carry their own sanitizer in transparent bottles.

The venue must be sanitized on a regular basis.

Two surplus examination rooms must be there for accommodating the candidates who would be coughing, sneezing, having breathlessness, feeling feverish so that they can take the examination under appropriate safety protocol.