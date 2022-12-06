 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

Shandong-based pharmaceutical company Buchang Pharma told local news outlet Cailianshe that its factory making a Chinese medicine for lung disease was working around the clock due to "huge demand".

China's central National Health Commission (NHC) categorises infectious diseases based on how fatal and infectious they are. Since January 2020, it has managed Covid under Category A protocols, giving local governments the power to enforce snap lockdowns and put patients and their close contacts into quarantine. That approach was now "obviously not in line with science" given the changing circumstances, the expert told Yicai, calling for a "downgrade". (Image: AP)

Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country's recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus.

Online medicine platforms, pharmacies and drugmakers have in recent days reported surging sales, with JD Health saying that sales of antigen test kits jumped 344% in the week between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 from the previous week.

"People around me are all buying antigen kits and I also bought 50," said 40-year-old Beijing resident Huang Yuqi, working for an entertainment company.

"Now the country is entering a new phase in terms of pandemic policy and I'm unsure about what will happen next. We can only try to protect ourselves, so I'm also buying N95 face masks, Tylenol and Ibuprofen."

A shop assistant at the Tongzhitang Dongdan drug store in downtown Beijing told Reuters they sold out of fever medication on Monday. "I have never seen so many customers come to buy fever medication in one day," he said. "We are trying to refill our shelves but it may take a week."

On Monday, the market regulator in Beijing issued a warning against hoarding and hiking prices for epidemic prevention products, including anti-virus drugs, masks and disinfection and sterilization merchandise.