Chinese National Health Commission stops publication of daily Covid case tally : Report

China's cabinet-level executive department, the National Health Commission(NHC), has taken a decision to not publish its daily Covid-19 numbers on a day-to-day basis, from December 25, according to a report by The Global Times.

"China's National Health Commission (NHC) will stop publishing daily COVID-19 case data from Sunday. Instead, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release COVID-related info for study and reference," the NHC told the Global Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Reportedly, the National Health Commission's website released the data on the number of cases in China on December 23 via its website. The country reported 4,128 new cases of confirmed infections and no new death in the country according to the website.

1,760 patients were released from the hospital after being cured, additionally 28,865 people who had been near the patients infected with the virus were also freed from medical observation, the number of serious cases however grew by 99 according to NHC's website.

According to news agency ANI, it is likely that the NHC's decision to not publish its daily Covid tally comes in the light of a Radio Free Asia report. The report stated that nearly 250 million people in China may have been affected by Covid-19 in just 20 days after the 'zero-covid policy' was changed in the first week of December.

Citing leaked government data, ANI reported that 248 million people were infected with Covid-19 from December 1 to 20, or 17.65 percent of China's population was infected with the virus.

There's a discrepancy between the data cited by Radio Free Asia and the data released by China's government officials on December 2o.

UK based predictive science intelligence provider Airfinity said that according to its modelling which takes into account the spread of the virus in rural areas, the cases in China are likely to be more than one million a day with deaths at more than 5,000 a day.

“Using the trends in regional data our team of epidemiologists has forecast the first peak to be in regions where cases are currently rising and a second peak driven by later surges in other Chinese provinces," Airfinity said in a statement.

The predictive intelligence provider has also forecast that according to its model, case rates could reach 3.7 million a day in January and 4.2 million a day in March 2023.

Airfinity's Head of Vaccines and Epidemiology Louise Blair said, "China has stopped mass testing and is no longer reporting asymptomatic cases. The combination means the official data is unlikely to be a true reflection of the outbreak being experienced across the country."

Commenting on the way China takes into account the number of deaths in their country, the Blair said, "China has also changed the way it records COVID-19 deaths to only include those who die from respiratory failure or pneumonia after testing positive. This is different to other countries that record deaths within a time frame of a positive test or where COVID-19 is recorded to have attributed to the cause of death. This change could downplay the extent of deaths seen in China.”