China’s COVID situation is dire – but it shouldn’t pose a big risk to other countries

PTI
Jan 07, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Despite the popular perception that the current wave of infections is a direct result of the country lifting its zero COVID policy in early December, this isn’t quite true.

Representative image

China is currently in the midst of a severe wave of COVID infections and deaths. We don’t know exactly how bad it is because of significant gaps in official reporting, but by all indications, things are dire. News reports suggest hospitals and mortuaries are overflowing.

So how did China get here, and how will the situation play out?

Cases were already rising in China before restrictions were eased.

I believe the reason cases are exploding now is largely because China continued its zero COVID strategy for too long after vaccinating its population.

We know immunity from vaccines wanes in the months afterwards. One preprint (a study yet to be reviewed by other scientists) showed that by eight months after the first booster, almost all protection against infection is lost. Protection against severe disease is more durable but still wanes.
China’s vaccination campaign was mostly completed by February 2022. So by autumn, the protective effect against infection would have been largely gone.