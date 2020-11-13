PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 10:29 AM IST

China suspends fish imports from Indian company after coronavirus detected in samples

The samples used to detect novel coronavirus were taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish

Moneycontrol News
Representative image

China on November 11 suspended fish imports from India's Basu International for one week after detecting the novel coronavirus in three samples, Reuters reported.

Imports will resume automatically after one week, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement.

The samples used to detect novel coronavirus were taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish, the report said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 10:29 am

#China #coronavirus #India

