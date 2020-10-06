Centre releases Ayurvedic standard treatment protocol for COVID-19 management

The government on October 6 released the standard protocol for management of COVID-19 symptoms through Ayurveda and Yoga.

The National Clinical Management Protocol was released jointly by the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Shripad Yesso Naik of the AYUSH Ministry.

The aim of the National Clinical Management Protocol is to bring uniformity in COVID-19 management through traditional methods.

“Experience from COVID-19 response activities as reported from different parts of the country have shown that Ayurveda and Yoga can play a pivotal role in augmenting the standard preventive measures for COVID-19," said the official statement released by the government.

The Union Health Minister said the COVID-19 management protocol was devised on the basis of recommendations of the Interdisciplinary Committee on AYUSH research and development task force.

It suggests remedies to alleviate coronavirus infection symptoms such as sore throat, breathlessness, fever, hypoxia, etc.

The National Clinical Management Protocol recommends herbs and herbal concoctions like vyoshadi vati, ashwagandha, chyawanprash, sitopaladi churna, etc. for managing COVID-19 symptoms.

It further states that such medicines must be taken only as prescribed by an authorised Ayurveda practitioner. Yoga is also recommended to build immunity.

Dr Harsh Vardhan has assured that the protocol was based on clinical studies and is in line with the ICMR guidelines.



The upgradation of protocols by @moayush has been done in sync with @ICMR & @CSIR.

